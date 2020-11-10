O passado sábado, dia 7, foi um dia inesquecível para os Estados Unidos e para o mundo. Depois de quatro dias de espera, soube-se o desfecho das eleições de 3 de novembro, que apuraram Joe Biden como o 47.º presidente.
Entre atores, apresentadores, músicos e modelos, o advogado foi apoiado de forma acérrima por várias caras conhecidas do mundo artístico e do entretenimento. Dawyne Johnson, também conhecido como The Rock, foi uma das celebridades que manifestou o seu apoio e confessou que o resultado das eleições o deixou emocionado.
Num vídeo publicado no domingo, o ator contou que foi às lágrimas quando foi anunciada a vitória de Joe Biden. "Lágrimas de homem", realçou.
Dwayne disse ainda que com esta eleição sentiu o seu voto "representado". "Representa as minhas filhas, a humanidade, a decência, valores e princípios", rematou.
Ver esta publicação no Instagram
My vote represented my little girls. It also represented/ Humanity Decency Principles and values @laurenhashianofficial and I instill in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided. I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. Im not made that way. I’m still right here and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it - go to work, feed our families and pay our bills. Congratulations to President elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen Stand tall, lay it all on the line and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let’s get to work. DJ
Uma publicação partilhada por therock (@therock) a 8 de Nov, 2020 às 1:23 PST
