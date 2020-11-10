O passado sábado, dia 7, foi um dia inesquecível para os Estados Unidos e para o mundo. Depois de quatro dias de espera, soube-se o desfecho das eleições de 3 de novembro, que apuraram Joe Biden como o 47.º presidente.

Entre atores, apresentadores, músicos e modelos, o advogado foi apoiado de forma acérrima por várias caras conhecidas do mundo artístico e do entretenimento. Dawyne Johnson, também conhecido como The Rock, foi uma das celebridades que manifestou o seu apoio e confessou que o resultado das eleições o deixou emocionado.

Num vídeo publicado no domingo, o ator contou que foi às lágrimas quando foi anunciada a vitória de Joe Biden. "Lágrimas de homem", realçou.

Dwayne disse ainda que com esta eleição sentiu o seu voto "representado". "Representa as minhas filhas, a humanidade, a decência, valores e princípios", rematou.

