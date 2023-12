In this December 21, 2023, image courtesy of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Kelsey Hatcher holds her twin daughters Roxi Layla (L) and Rebel Laken (R). Hatcher, 32, from Alabama who was born with two uteruses and became pregnant in both gave birth to twin girls on different days, she announced on December 22, 2023. The first one, named Roxi Layla, was born on December 19 at 7:49 pm (0149 GMT December 20). She was joined by Rebel Laken on December 20 at 6:09 am. Each weighed over seven pounds (3.2 kilos). (Photo by ANDREA MABRY / University of Alabama Birmingham / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / University of Alabama at Birmingham/Andrea MABRY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

