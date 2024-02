epaselect epa11167237 Trainee doctors attend an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the Korean Medical Association in Seoul, South Korea, 20 February 2024. South Korean hospitals turned away some patients and delayed surgeries on February 20, amid spiking tensions between doctors and the government over a plan to boost the number of medical students. A total of 6,415 out of the country's around 13,000 trainee doctors at 100 hospitals have submitted their resignations in protest of the plan. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

