This photo taken on August 29, 2021 shows dog owner Carrie Er using a mobile phone to film her pet white terriers Sasha and Piper (R) at her home in Singapore. - A pair of fluffy white terriers are among a growing number of pet influencers on social media in Singapore, a trend fuelled by a rise in online shopping and pet ownership during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Catherine LAI / AFP) / TO GO WITH Singapore-animal-Internet-business, PHOTOESSAY

Catherine LAI / AFP