epa10657065 US actor Shailene Woodley (R) poses with Canadian artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong (L) next to an art installation called ‘Perpetual Plastic Machine’ during an event organised by environmental organisation Greenpeace in Paris, France, 27 May 2023. The Global Plastics Treaty (INC2), will be held in Paris at Unesco headquarters with over a thousand delegates, including ministers and governments, the UN having set a goal for the treaty to be negotiated by the end of 2024. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON