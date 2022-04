epa01087295 Dr. Frederick Kyalo Manthi holds the H. erectus skull he discovered in 2000 near lake Turkana during an unveiling to the worlds media on 09 August 2007 at the National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi. New research based on the latest find shows the human family tree is more like a wayward bush with stubby branches, calling into question the evolution of our ancestors. The old theory was that the first and oldest species in our family tree, Homo habilis, evolved into Homo erectus, which then became us, Homo sapiens. But those two earlier species lived side-by-side about 1.5 million years ago in parts of Kenya for at least half a million years, a report in a paper published in Thursday's journal Nature suggests. EPA/STEPHEN MORRISON

