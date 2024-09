Indian actress and model Aishwarya Rai (L), Brazilian actress Tais Araujo (3L), British model Cara Delevingne (4L), US top model Kendall Jenner (5L), Brazilian top model Luma Grothe (6L), Indian actress and singer Alia Bhatt (7L) and Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede acknowledge the applause at the end of the presentation for L'Oreal Paris show “Walk Your Worth” as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP