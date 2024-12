NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: John Galliano speaks onstage during Vogue's Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP