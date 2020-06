[DRAFT CAPTION] David goofs around with his daughter Xiomara at a UNICEF-supported Early Childhood Development (ECD) center in Paraguay's capital of Asunción on 30 January 2019. Xiomara, 3, has been attending the UNICEF-supported center, which is a one-minute walk from her family’s shop, since she was one year and four months old. “It’s so close to my job—just as close as you can get—which is a huge help,” says her father, David Fretes Paniagua, 27. “I was two years old when I first came to this center as a child,” says David, referring to the UNICEF-supported day care center in Mercado No. 4 where first he, and now his daughter, have been looked after. Located in Paraguay’s capital of Asunción, the teeming marketplace is a maze of open-air shops selling hammocks and glasswares, fried foods and—in the case of David’s family—footwear. “You have to pay a fee to city hall to operate a business here,” says David. “My mom’s been running our shoe shop for 35 years. I was only fifteen days old when I first came to Mercado No. 4, which makes me a real fixture here." As a result of the ECD center, David feels that Xiomara is developing at a rapid pace. “The caregivers taught us about potty training. We thought she’d be in diapers for much longer than she was. And the way that she’s learning colors and shapes, it stimulates her brain development,” he says. “She’s with the other kids and sees what they’re doing, then models their behavior. It’s helping her to develop quickly. She used to be picky with food, then saw what the other children were eating and started doing the same.”