A pedestrian holding an umbrella walks past Waterstones' flagship Piccadilly bookshop advertising the release of "Spare" by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in London, on January 10, 2023. - After months of anticipation and a sustained publicity blitz, Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" finally went on sale in his native UK, threatening more embarrassment for the royal family. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP