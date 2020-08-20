Meghan Markle e o príncipe Harry fizeram uma rara aparição a partir da nova casa, em Santa Barbara, na Califórnia. O casal participou numa videochamada e esteve à conversa com alguns jovens líderes da Queen's Commonwealth Trust, uma instituição de caridade da qual fazem parte.

A conversa com os jovens foi, essencialmente, sobre o trabalho que têm desempenhado para tornar o mundo digital mais positivo, com os duques a pensarem no futuro do filho, Archie, de um ano.

Durante a conversa, o príncipe e Meghan encorajaram os ativistas a continuarem com o trabalho para acabar com a negatividade e o ódio online. "Este é o mundo que vocês não vão querer herdar", afirmou Harry.

"E o Archie", acrescentou de seguida Meghan. "E o Archie", concordou Harry. "Cabe a todos nós tornar o mundo um lugar melhor", realçou.

