Meghan Markle e o príncipe Harry fizeram uma rara aparição a partir da nova casa, em Santa Barbara, na Califórnia. O casal participou numa videochamada e esteve à conversa com alguns jovens líderes da Queen's Commonwealth Trust, uma instituição de caridade da qual fazem parte.
A conversa com os jovens foi, essencialmente, sobre o trabalho que têm desempenhado para tornar o mundo digital mais positivo, com os duques a pensarem no futuro do filho, Archie, de um ano.
Durante a conversa, o príncipe e Meghan encorajaram os ativistas a continuarem com o trabalho para acabar com a negatividade e o ódio online. "Este é o mundo que vocês não vão querer herdar", afirmou Harry.
"E o Archie", acrescentou de seguida Meghan. "E o Archie", concordou Harry. "Cabe a todos nós tornar o mundo um lugar melhor", realçou.
This week, we were joined by young leaders from #TeamQCT and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, President and Vice-President of QCT, to explore how young people are resetting the digital world for good, and driving mass positive change on a global scale. The Duke and Duchess were joined by @Brightonkaoma, founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; @hunterj, founder of @themancave_aus in Australia; Rosie Thomas, co-founder of @projectrockit in Australia; and @veekativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and founder of ‘Empowered by Vee.’ The discussion was chaired by Chief Executive of QCT, Nicola Brentnall. To watch the full discussion, just click the link in our bio #TeamQCT . . . #queenscommonwealthtrust #inspiredaily #inspireyouth #youngleaders #changemakers #youngpeople #socialmedia #digitalworld #digitalforgood #socialforgood
