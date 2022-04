epa03243035 An Indonesian man smokes at a train station in Jakarta, on the World No Tobacco Day 31 May 2012. The 'World No Tobacco Day' is annually held around the world on 31 May and aimed at encouraging people for a day-long abstinence from tobacco consupmtion of all forms. Indonesia, home to 237 million people, ranks third in the world for the number of smokers after China and India, according to the World Health Organization. Thirty-four per cent of Indonesian adults smoke with many starting the nicotine habit at an early age, according to a 2010 Health Ministry report. EPA/MADE NAGI