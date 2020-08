epa08600712 Children stand in their social distancing squares after arriving at school while wearing protective clothing in the form of masks and face shields as part of their safety due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 August 2020. The Street Light School primary school in downtown Johannesburg has continued to operate during the pandemic with care of the students and strict preventive measures at the school including feet and hand sterilization, compulsory face masks and shields and sterilization of all surfaces in the school. The school has been build almost entirely from reusable materials. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Lusa