Maria Lopez, 50, of the indigenous Tzotzil Maya, uses a backstrap loom to make a fabric, in Zinacantan, Chiapas state, Mexico, on September 8, 2021. - Indigenous weavers from a village nestled among the green hills of southern Mexico create beautiful garments and struggle to make a dignified living from their work against the tide of big fashion business, which to this day plunders their traditions and talent. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)

PEDRO PARDO / AFP