LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP