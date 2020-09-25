"Olá, o meu nome é David Attenborough. Estou na televisão e rádio há sessenta anos, mas esta é a minha primeira vez no Instagram", foi assim que o naturalista britânico se apresentou na sua primeira publicação na rede social.
Aos 94 anos, Attenborough, que recentemente foi elogiado por Kate Middleton como a celebridade preferida dos seus filhos, chegou às redes sociais esta quinta-feira, dia 24, com o intuito de continuar o seu legado na defesa de causas ambientais.
"Estou a explorar esta nova forma de comunicar porque, como sabem, o mundo está em perigo", alertou, chamando a atenção para problemas como os "continentes em chamas, glaciares a derreter e peixes a desaparecer".
Como seria de esperar, de entre os quase 3 milhões de seguidores que já somou em 24 horas, encontram-se Kate Middleton e o príncipe William.
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
Uma publicação partilhada por A Life On Our Planet (@davidattenborough) a 24 de Set, 2020 às 2:00 PDT
