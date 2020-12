(FILES) This file photo taken on November 25, 1977 shows French designer Pierre Cardin surrounded by "Catherinettes" in front of his new shop Maxim's in Paris. - French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses, died on December 29, 2020 aged 98, his family told AFP. Cardin who was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a small child, died in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris, his family said. (Photo by PIERRE GUILLAUD / AFP)

PIERRE GUILLAUD / AFP