(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 26, 2019 Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives to attend the 71th annual Red Cross Gala, in Monaco. - Princess Charlene of Monaco will not participate in the Monegasque national holiday on November 19, 2021, due to "a deep general state of fatigue", after her return from South Africa where she had undergone several surgeries, said the Palace in a statement on November 16, 2021. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)

VALERY HACHE / AFP