A man wearing a face mask walks past a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is temporarily closed by the government to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Seoul on March 1, 2020. - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on March 1 the government was waging "all-out responses" to contain the novel coronavirus as the country reported 376 new cases, taking the total to 3,526. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

