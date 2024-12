This picture taken on September 4, 2024 shows jeans at the Momotaro Jeans factory in the Kojima district of Okayama. Call it an antidote to fast fashion: Japanese jeans hand-dyed with natural indigo and weaved on a clackety vintage loom, then sold at a premium to global denim connoisseurs. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) / To go with AFP story Japan-fashion-business-denim, FOCUS by Natuko Fukue

Philip FONG / AFP