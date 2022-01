Portuguese Fernando Silva holds his newborn son at the Leiria Hospital, Portugal, 07 April 2014. Last year Leiria Hospital resgisterd the birth of 1827 babies in a country that is seen in the last years a steady natality downfall. In Portugal the fertility rate has falling in the last years due to the austerity measures and to the huge emmigration wave of the Portuguese Youth. In the last two years more than 200,000 young people left the country searching for a better future. Fortunately there are still young couples wishing to have children despite the harsh social and economic conditions. EPA/PAULO CUNHA

LUSA/PAULO CUNHA