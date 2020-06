epa08486801 A medical worker in protective gear collects swab samples from a woman at her home during a coronavirus Covid-19 antibody testing program in Ankara, Turkey, 15 June 2020. Turkey re-opens restaurants, cafes, parks, beaches, lifts inter-city travel bans as the country eases coronavirus restrictions measures amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on 01 June. EPA/STR