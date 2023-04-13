Nudes

1. Batom Rouge Pur Couture The Slim - Vibing Nudes, Yves Saint Laurent. PVP: 41,50€

2. Batom Unlimited Double Touch no tom 103 Burnt Tangerine, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€

3. Matte Lip Kit Kylie Cosmetics no tom 345 Douglas K., Douglas. PVP: 35,95€

4. Batom Hydramatic Matte, Avon. PVP: 8,99€

5. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Cheeky, Maybelline. PVPR: 13,95€

1. Batom Lasting Matte Veil Liquid Lip Colour no tom 04 Milk Chocolate, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€

2. Batom Scandalous Matte 020 Nude Obsession Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,59€

3. Plump It Up Lip Booster 040 Prove Me Wrong Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,39€

4. Batom em Gel Semi-Mate no tom Mauve Movement, Mary Kay. PVP: 19,00€

5. Batom TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick no tom 403 Augmented Nude, Shiseido. PVP: 34,50€

Rosas

1. Batom Rouge Volupté Shine, Yves Saint Laurent. PVP: 39,95€

2. Batom Unlimited Double Touch no tom 120 Rosy Mauve, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€

3. Batom TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick no tom 407 Pulsar Pink, Shiseido. PVP: 34,50€

4. Batom Ecstasy Lip Lacquer, Armani. PVP: 38,75€

5. Batom em Gel Semi-Mate, tom Trademark Pink, Mary Kay. PVP: 19,00€

6. Batom Scandalous Matte 070 Go Bold or Go Home Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,59€

1. Plump It Up Lip Booster 020 No Fake Love Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,39€

2. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Coy, Maybelline. PVP: 11,49€

3. Batom Lasting Matte Veil Liquid Lip Colour no tom 08 Universal Mauve, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€

Corais - Alaranjados

1. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Red-hot, Maybelline. PVPR: 13,95€

2. Batom L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine, Lancôme. PVP: 38,95€

3. Batom de Hidratação Suprema no tom Coral Confetti, Mary Kay. PVP: 22,00€

4. L’Absolu Lip Gloss, Lancôme. PVP: 38,95€

5. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Capricious, Maybelline. PVPR: 13,95€

Vermelhos - Bordeaux

1. Batom Lip Maestro, Armani. PVP: 41,75€

2. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Royal, Maybelline. PVP: 11,49€

3. Batom Rouge D’Armani Matte, Armani. PVP: 38,95€

4. Batom Rouge Pur Couture The Bold, Yves Saint Laurent. PVP: 39,95€

5. Batom Lasting Matte Veil Liquid Lip Colour no tom 15 Vivid Plum, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€

6. Batom em Gel Semi-Mate, tom Berry Famous, Mary Kay. PVP: 19,00€

1. Batom Tatouage Couture, Yves Saint Laurent. PVP: 46,50€

2. Batom TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick no tom 417 Soundwave, Shiseido. PVP: 34,50€

3. Batom L'Absolu Rouge Cream, Lancôme. PVP: 36,75€

4. Batom de Hidratação Suprema no tom Very Raspberry, Mary Kay. PVP: 22,00€

5. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Wicked, Maybelline. PVPR: 13,95€