Nudes
1. Batom Rouge Pur Couture The Slim - Vibing Nudes, Yves Saint Laurent. PVP: 41,50€
2. Batom Unlimited Double Touch no tom 103 Burnt Tangerine, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€
3. Matte Lip Kit Kylie Cosmetics no tom 345 Douglas K., Douglas. PVP: 35,95€
4. Batom Hydramatic Matte, Avon. PVP: 8,99€
5. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Cheeky, Maybelline. PVPR: 13,95€
1. Batom Lasting Matte Veil Liquid Lip Colour no tom 04 Milk Chocolate, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€
2. Batom Scandalous Matte 020 Nude Obsession Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,59€
3. Plump It Up Lip Booster 040 Prove Me Wrong Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,39€
4. Batom em Gel Semi-Mate no tom Mauve Movement, Mary Kay. PVP: 19,00€
5. Batom TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick no tom 403 Augmented Nude, Shiseido. PVP: 34,50€
Rosas
1. Batom Rouge Volupté Shine, Yves Saint Laurent. PVP: 39,95€
2. Batom Unlimited Double Touch no tom 120 Rosy Mauve, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€
3. Batom TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick no tom 407 Pulsar Pink, Shiseido. PVP: 34,50€
4. Batom Ecstasy Lip Lacquer, Armani. PVP: 38,75€
5. Batom em Gel Semi-Mate, tom Trademark Pink, Mary Kay. PVP: 19,00€
6. Batom Scandalous Matte 070 Go Bold or Go Home Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,59€
1. Plump It Up Lip Booster 020 No Fake Love Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,39€
2. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Coy, Maybelline. PVP: 11,49€
3. Batom Lasting Matte Veil Liquid Lip Colour no tom 08 Universal Mauve, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€
Corais - Alaranjados
1. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Red-hot, Maybelline. PVPR: 13,95€
2. Batom L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine, Lancôme. PVP: 38,95€
3. Batom de Hidratação Suprema no tom Coral Confetti, Mary Kay. PVP: 22,00€
4. L’Absolu Lip Gloss, Lancôme. PVP: 38,95€
5. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Capricious, Maybelline. PVPR: 13,95€
Vermelhos - Bordeaux
1. Batom Lip Maestro, Armani. PVP: 41,75€
2. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Royal, Maybelline. PVP: 11,49€
3. Batom Rouge D’Armani Matte, Armani. PVP: 38,95€
4. Batom Rouge Pur Couture The Bold, Yves Saint Laurent. PVP: 39,95€
5. Batom Lasting Matte Veil Liquid Lip Colour no tom 15 Vivid Plum, Kiko. PVP: 10,99€
6. Batom em Gel Semi-Mate, tom Berry Famous, Mary Kay. PVP: 19,00€
1. Batom Tatouage Couture, Yves Saint Laurent. PVP: 46,50€
2. Batom TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick no tom 417 Soundwave, Shiseido. PVP: 34,50€
3. Batom L'Absolu Rouge Cream, Lancôme. PVP: 36,75€
4. Batom de Hidratação Suprema no tom Very Raspberry, Mary Kay. PVP: 22,00€
5. Batom líquido de longa duração Vinyl Ink no tom Wicked, Maybelline. PVPR: 13,95€
6. Batom Scandalous Matte no tom 090 Blame The Night Catrice, Wells. PVP: 4,59€
Comentários