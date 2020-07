epa08354897 Chitunda Sapalo, a small entrepreneur in the fashion business, who, since the state of emergency that was decreed on March 27, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, shows masks in Luanda, Angola, 07 April 2020 (issued 10 April 2020).Without access to surgical masks to protect themselves from COVID-19, many Angolans turned to local production, with colorful African fabrics, which invaded the streets of the Angolan capital, giving new impetus to the business of many seamstresses and tailors. EPA/AMPE ROGERO

Lusa