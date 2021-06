epa08785446 A nurse caring for a pacient at the Covid 19 Emergency Department of Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, 27 October 2020 (issued 30 October 2020). The emergency room dedicated to suspected covid-19 cases at Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon reflects the evolution of the pandemic in Portugal with patients swelling at the door to perform the test and inside the almost exhausted capacity. The fear of losing their jobs leads many patients with covid-19 to hide that they are infected and continue working, spreading the disease that, at this stage, also begins to be a social case and that leads to many hospitalizations in Santa Maria.

EPA/TIAGO PETINGA